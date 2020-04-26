Senior Spotlight: Fremont's Keegan Menning

Keegan Menning once faced the choice of walking on at Nebraska in either track and field or football.

He chose football, but had big plans for his final track season in high school.

The shot put and discus thrower is a two-time state qualifier. Last year, he helped the Fremont boys win the Class A state title.

He had been training hard for football, hoping those gains would help him hopefully place in track at state this year.

“I was kind of disappointed after putting in all that hard work. I didn’t get to use it very much,” Menning said.

Still, he feels fortunate that he had an opportunity to receive a scholarship in his early high school years because not all of his peers had the same opportunity.

“I feel extremely lucky that I already had the opportunity to get a scholarship and am able to go on and, go on and continue my athletic career,” Menning said.

He's excited to walk on at Nebraska and continue his career as an offensive lineman.