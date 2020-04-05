Senior Spotlight: Elkhorn's Trey Frahm

Trey Frahm was hoping the Elkhorn baseball team would get the school another state championship this spring.

Elkhorn's Trey Frahm throw's a live inning at Gretna Team Center in La Vista on Saturday, 4/4/20. (Rex Smith)

Instead, they won't even play their season.

“The rest of our senior year taken away like this, you’re never going to get it back. So, it really sucks,” Frahm said. “[It's] Very frustrating considering we thought we could make a run at the state championship.”

Now, he's working on his game daily and videoing as much of it as he can so scouts can see his improvement ahead of the MLB Draft.

Depending on what happens there, he's also committed to Kansas State.

“This will really show who put in the work or not when it’s all said and done -- who put the work in when they knew they weren’t going to play and stuff like that. My goal right now is to just stay ready,” Frahm said.

Frahm is a two-way player. He's a RHP and primarily a shortstop.

Currently, his fastball maxes out at 96 MPH.