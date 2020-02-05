Senators discuss the final impeachment vote

The Senate voted to acquit President Donald Trump on abuse of power and obstruction of Congress on Wednesday.

In this image from video, Senators cast their vote on the motion to allow additional witnesses and evidence to be allowed in the impeachment trial against President Donald Trump in the Senate at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Friday, Jan. 31, 2020. The motion failed with a vote of 51-49. (Senate Television via AP)

The two votes came largely along party lines. Fifty-two voted not guilty and 48 voted guilty on abuse of power. Fifty-three voted not guilty and 47 voted guilty on obstruction of Congress.

Senators shared their thoughts with the Gray Television Washington News Bureau on how they came to their decision on whether to acquit or convict. They've spent the past two weeks hearing arguments from President Trump's attorneys and the House impeachment managers regarding the articles.

