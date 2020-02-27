Senators angered by threatening posting

Tears, fear and frustration at the Nebraska Legislature.

Thursday, state senators talked passionately about death threats against themselves.

it comes on the heels of two bills aimed at gun control issues.

A post stating “Kill Your Local Politician” has Senator Adam Morfeld of Lincoln enraged.

“If you look at what's been handed out here today on this body on this floor…it is absurd. and the fact that we're not taking this more seriously is a disgrace,” Morfeld told the chamber.

Morfeld supports a bill calling for law enforcement to temporarily ban those they deem an extreme risk from purchasing or possessing a firearm for a year.

Last Friday, hundreds of gun supporters filled the capitol building speaking out against the law.

Morfeld said one of those supporters who testified in committee hearings last Friday supports the post.

“The gentleman that sat across the table from me and seven other of your colleagues with an assault weapon that was armed replied to this image with kill your local politician with 'oof…that is a keeper,’”

Senator Machaela Cavanaugh of Lincoln introduced a bill limiting firearms for those convicted of domestic violence..

“I am scared and that should be enough for all of you,” she said.

While most senators expressed concern and outrage, Senator Ernie Chambers of Omaha said, "welcome to the club."

Chambers said he's been constantly threatened during his 46 years in the legislature.

“I leave this building, I walk to my car…without a gun when its dark. I’m not going to run from them, or anybody else,” Chambers said. “My phone number and address are in the telephone book. Now if they can read and they know the alphabet…they can find out right where I live.”

Senator Justin Wayne, also from Omaha, said previous silence caused today's uproar.

“This body was silent when 34 of us got bloody Barbies delivered to our offices my first year,” he said. “That's why we are scared today because we let it happen to other people previously.”

Most threats are turned over to the Nebraska State Patrol, which then investigates.

