Sen. Fischer shares statement regarding drone phenomenon

Another day is going by and we still don’t have answers regarding the mysterious drones that have been spotted in the Nebraska sky.

Senator Deb Fischer shared that she had met with the FAA, FBI, and local law enforcement to determine the identity of the drones. She says she hopes people continue to report sighting as long as the sightings are credible.

"There's been some reports that for example somebody posted on Facebook a picture of a downed drone. It was a stock picture, it wasn't from this incident. And that just takes up time and resources from the authorities who are trying to find out what this is,” said Fischer.

Fisher reiterated that if you spot what you think might be a drone take photos or videos and contact local law enforcement.

