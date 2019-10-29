Sen. Deb Fischer (R-NE) discusses hearing to investigate the Boeing 737 MAX

The Senate Committee on Commerce, Science and Transportation held a hearing on "Aviation Safety and the Future of Boeing's 737 MAX" to investigate the safety of the Boeing 737 following last year's fatal accidents.

Boeing Company President and Chief Executive Officer Dennis Muilenburg, right foreground, watches as family members hold up photographs of those killed in the Ethiopian Airlines Flight 302 and Lion Air Flight 610 crashes during a Senate Transportation Committee hearing on 'Aviation Safety and the Future of Boeing's 737 MAX' on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

The first panel included Boeing's President and CEO Dennis Muilenburg and VP and Chief Engineer John Hamilton.

The hearing's purpose was to examine the design, development certification and operation of the Boeing 737 MAX following two fatal international accidents last year.

"Boeing and the FAA need to be able to work together and not be so fragmented when it comes to the certification process," said Sen. Deb Fischer, a committee member. "That's a major focus I had with my questions."

Families and loved ones of many of the victims were present to watch the hearing.

The Chairman, Sen. Wicker, and Ranking Member, Sen. Cantwell, both emphasized holding Boeing accountable and the need for answers regarding Boeing's inspections by the FAA

The Committee emphasized the need for safety before profit, and also wanted to examine the culture of Boeing to see if anyone raised concerns before the accidents.

"Senators are very concerned," Fischer said. "We are very focused on finding the cause, and we want to be able to find solutions as well."

Muilenburg apologized to the families and friends of victims and said over 800 test flights so far have been done on the 737 to try to get it up to standard. He said the flight controlled system MCAS is also to be updated.

