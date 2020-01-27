State Sen. Chambers engages in long debate over sex-trafficking resource bill

During Monday's session, Nebraska’s longest-serving senator gave his colleagues a taste of what's to come in the unicameral.

It's not unusual for Nebraska Sen. Ernie Chambers to target bills he doesn't agree with. Monday, his warnings came as he monopolized the floor with debate on a bill he ended up supporting.

This morning in Lincoln, the debate was over a sex-trafficking bill, one that would double-up Nebraska’s resources and efforts to help the victims and to prosecute the traffickers. The Support for Trafficking Survivors Act would create a specific office to administer and oversee the grant program.

Chambers told his colleagues he found it odd that Nebraska lawmakers wanted to criminalize what our founding fathers practiced--slavery.

For nearly an hour, he offered a history lesson on the floor of the capitol.

"I have wasted 46-years of my life in this place, and I have not wavered," Chambers said. "I have not varied from the principles that accompany me to this place. And I won't in my last go around."

Chambers told his fellow lawmakers to expect the full wrath of his legislative experience, especially when new tax bills come to the floor.

"Legislators want to tax, E-I-E-I-O. Everything they want to tax, E-I-E-I-O. With a tax, tax here; and a tax, tax there. Here a tax, There a tax, everywhere a tax, tax," Chambers said. "Legislators want to tax, take their tax and go."

The sex-trafficking resource bill easily advanced with Chambers' support.