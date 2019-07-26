Sen. Booker says presidential campaign is about 'what we're for' not against

New Jersey Senator Cory Booker is putting the latest footprints on the presidential campaign trail with a push across the Hawkeye State Friday that launched in Council Bluffs.

This is Booker's seventh visit to Iowa in his quest for the party’s nomination.

The crowd at the Gathering Room at 1900 Madison Ave. queued up early awaiting his arrival and once inside they heard the Senator start off with a call for unity, "investing in each other," and a call for moving the nation forward with a policy-driven agenda.

Booker said, "We're not going to beat Donald Trump by running on what we're against." He said it, "has to be what we're for."

And what Booker said he was for, among other things, was a better life for Americans.

"I see my neighbors working longer hours than my parents and they're still on food stamps," he said.

He won a round of applause when he spoke of raising salaries for teachers.

Asked by a member of the audience how people can remain optimistic at a time of such divisiveness in America, Booker said, "It's hard," but "this is not the time to give up."

The Pottawattamie County stop is part of a busy day in Iowa for Booker as the curtain is set to rise on round two of the Democratic presidential debates.

While his Council Bluffs talk was aimed at unity among voters, Booker is preparing for a pivotal turn in the spotlight at next week's debate as he's taking on a new role as Joe Biden's chief antagonist.

Booker blasted the former vice president Thursday as "an architect of mass incarceration." The New Jersey senator assailed rivals whom he portrayed as latecomers to the fight against "structural inequality and institutional racism" - implying, without mentioning Biden's name, that his opponent had belatedly embraced criminal justice reform.

After the Council Bluffs appearance Sen. Booker is scheduled to head to Adair County followed by three appearances in Polk County wrapping up Friday night.