Sasse writes 2nd letter on Epstein to Barr, this time urging AG to go after co-conspirators

Sen. Ben Sasse, R-Neb., sent a second letter Tuesday to Attorney General William Barr on the death of Jeffrey Epstein, urging the Department of Justice to "rip up" a 2008 agreement made with U.S. Attorney's Office in Florida.

"The victims of Epstein's international sex trafficking ring deserve justice," Sasse stated in the letter.

The senator, who is also chairman of the Senate Judiciary Oversight Subcommittee, cited reporting done by The Miami Herald that federal prosecutors had made a deal with Epstein "that offered immunity to him, four named co-conspirators, and 'any potential conspirators' from federal charges" in exchange for a "slap-on-the-wrist sentence that went largely unenforced" and "essentially shut down an ongoing FBI probe into whether there were more victims and other powerful people who took part in Epstein's sex crimes."

The letter, which comes days after Sasse's first letter to Barr, implores the DOJ continue to go after "Epstein's fellow rapists and exploiters" as a means of getting justice for the victims.

"The federal government failed to bring Jeffrey Epstein to justice," the letter states. "We cannot allow Epstein's accomplices to escape, too."

Epstein, 66, had been denied bail and faced up to 45 years behind bars on federal sex trafficking and conspiracy charges unsealed last month. He had pleaded not guilty and was awaiting trial when he was found dead in his cell on Saturday.