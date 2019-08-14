AUDIO: Sasse comments on violence in Hong Kong

U.S. Sen. Ben Sasse, R-Neb., made a statement Wednesday in support of "the peaceful, pro-democracy protests in Hong Kong," saying "America has always stood alongside freedom-seekers."

Sasse, a member of the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence, issued an audio clip along with the following written statement:

"These protests started when the people of Hong Kong sought to protect the basic right to a fair trial, instead of being forced to stand trial in kangaroo courts run by the Chinese Communist Party.

"Hong Kongers are flying the Stars and Stripes because our flag stands for human dignity, for self-government, and against tyranny and despots. That’s why protestors sing our national anthem, and that's why China’s Communist Party hates them and calls them terrorists. America has always stood alongside freedom-seekers because — unlike the corrupt Communist elites in Beijing — we believe in universal human dignity. These last several weeks of protests have exposed the inherent challenges in maintaining ‘one country, two systems’ when one of those systems is founded on oppression and subjugation of free peoples. This lesson has played out in Tibet and Xinjiang and is an ever-present threat to Taiwan. Xi Jinping needs to think very carefully about the fallout of violating Hong Kong’s internationally recognized autonomy. America must stand with the protestors. The world is watching."

Flights resumed at Hong Kong's airport Wednesday morning after two days of disruptions marked by outbursts of violence that highlight the hardening positions of pro-democracy protesters and the authorities in the semi-autonomous Chinese city.