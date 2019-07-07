Sen. Ben Sasse: 'Jeffrey Epstein has evaded justice for too long'

Sen. Ben Sasse is calling on the Justice Department to take a strong stand in holding billionaire Jeffrey Epstein accountable following his arrest for alleged sex crimes.

The Senator issued the following statement after Epstein's arrest on Saturday:

"Jeffrey Epstein has evaded justice for too long - this child rapist belongs in prison and should not be allowed to post bail and hurt more girls.

"This monster received a pathetically soft sentence last time and his victims deserve nothing less than justice. Justice doesn’t depend on the size of your bank account, this billionaire can’t be let out just because he can cut a bail check. The Justice Department needs to see this through."