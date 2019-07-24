Semi-permanent road closures for Gene Leahy Mall construction

Work on the City's Riverfront Revitalization project continues and as the project moves eastward, access to certain streets will become semi-permanently stalled.

The Metropolitan Entertainment and Convention Authority (MECA) would like to inform the public of these future closures:

Friday, July 26: 8th St. between Douglas and Farnam will temporarily close from 7 a.m. until 5 p.m.

Monday, August 5: 8th St. between Douglas and Farnam will be closed until Gene Leahy Mall reopens in 2021.

This closure will also impact Lot A of the CHI health center. Event-goers are encouraged to check out the attached map for rerouting options.

Construction updates can be found here.