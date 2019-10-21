An overturned semi partially blocked the junction of Interstate 80 and I-680 Sunday night.

Semi overturns at I-80 and I-680 interchange (WOWT Photo)

The crash happened around 9:30 p.m. and remains under investigation. It was not immediately clear which direction the rig was headed or what caused it to topple.

There were no injuries and traffic volume was light at the time.

Emergency crews managed to keep one lane moving on the southbound to eastbound ramp until the truck was raised back on its wheels. Traffic was halted as the truck was removed from the crash scene.

It took more than four hours before the roadway was completely cleared.