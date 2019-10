A semi heading east on Interstate 80 early Saturday jackknifed then crashed into a concrete barrier near the Interstate 480 junction.

No injuries were reported.

Omaha Police said the crash, which happened about 3 a.m. Saturday, caused chunks of concrete from the barrier to fall through a gap down onto I-480 below it.

Left lanes were closed for awhile following the crash, but were re-opened around 4:30 a.m.