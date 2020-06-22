Semi hauling fireworks near Uehling explodes after crash, four injured

A crash involving a semi-truck hauling fireworks on Saturday is being investigated by the Nebraska State Patrol, as several were injured and the truck was engulfed in flames as fireworks exploded from inside.

The NSP responded to the scene of Highway 77 and Road F in Dodge County at 11 a.m. Saturday for a report of a crash involving the truck and an SUV.

When troopers got there the semi was “fully engulfed in flames with fireworks inside the trailer actively exploding,” according to a statement issued by the NSP Monday.

Witnesses were able to help others escape both vehicles. The occupants of the SUV were taken to a hospital in Fremont for treatment of their injuries while the driver was flown to the Nebraska Medical Center for treatment of injuries.

The driver of the semi was treated at the scene.

The investigation of the crash is ongoing.