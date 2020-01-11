Semi driver dead after colliding with freight train in northeast Colorado

The driver of a semitrailer is dead after colliding with a freight train carrying coal in northeastern Colorado on Friday.

The collision happened at a rail crossing near the town of Peetz near the Nebraska border at around 5 p.m.

A spokesman for the Colorado State Patrol says the semitrailer caught fire following the crash and the driver was later pronounced dead. Railway operator Burlington Northern Santa Fe said that one of the cars carrying coal also caught fire.

BNSF spokesman Joe Sloan said the crossing has crossbucks and stop signs.