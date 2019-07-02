Authorities identify man killed in semi & tractor crash near Beatrice

Authorities have identified a man killed in a deadly crash in northern Gage County that happened Monday night.

According to the Gage County Sheriff's Office, a tractor was traveling with its hazard lights blinking and a slow traffic sign on the back northbound on Highway 77, just south of W Chestnut Road.

The vehicle was as far to the right as possible, according to a release by the sheriff's office.

A semi, driven by Troy Smith, 38, of Crete, struck the left side of the tractor after veering at the last second due to Smith being distracted, the release said.

The collision took the rear wheel of the tractor off, and driver of the tractor was ejected.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. He has been identified as Robert Snyder Sr., 82, of Odell.

Authorities said alcohol and speed were not a factor in the crash, and Smith, who suffered minor injuries, was arrested for motor vehicle homicide.