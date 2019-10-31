Seeing civilians as first-responders, firefighter paramedic re-imagines the first-aid kit

The FBI says it can take police up to 10 minutes to respond to an active shooter situation. In that amount of time, it’s often left up to civilians to become the first-responder.

One Omaha fire paramedic wants to help those at the scene have what they need to stop the bleed.

In a regular first-aid kit, you might find bandages, gauze, or maybe some ointment. The Life Safety Station — already in action at a popular local event — takes that concept to a life-saving level.

"This is something that’s priceless," Danelle Schlegelmilch, PR Director at Junkstock, said about the kit.

Junkstock is pretty much the best place on Earth for three days, when Sycamore Farms in Waterloo becomes one giant festival.

"We have over 180 vendors they come from all over the country," Schlegelmilch.

And with all those goods comes a lot of people — about 10,000 to be exact. This year, for the first time, the station is in place to protect the crowd.

Safety is the first concern when it comes to large events like Junkstock. Today, that feels more important than ever.

With two more months left in 2019, the year already marks some of the deadliest mass shootings in U.S. history; all told, 124 people killed.

"We see first-hand what is needed in the community," said Dustin Talacko, firefighter and head of Talacko Safety Solutions, who developed the Life Safety Station.

