Security supervisor at Lincoln Regional Center accused of sexually abusing patient

A woman working as a security supervisor at the Lincoln Regional Center is accused of having a sexual relationship with a patient.

Lancaster County Court records indicate that Chalice Closen, 36, is charged with felony sexual abuse of a protected person. County jail records show that Closen remained in custody Thursday.

Authorities say Closen came under suspicion when a patient saw Closen kiss another patient in her office at the Regional Center. The man kissed later told a Nebraska State Patrol investigator how the relationship with Closen began with flirting after he was committed to the hospital in February 2018.

A Health and Human Services Department spokeswoman says Closen last worked at the hospital on May 16. Closen was hired in January 2015.