Security camera captures view of burglar stealing from church

A wayward soul has cast a shadow on a metro church and his thieving antics played out in front of a security camera.

Along with the Lord, a video system watches over Pentecostal House of Praise and a burglar had no regard for his audience on a particular night in July.

“I pray that they catch him,” Pastor Janaire Smith said. “I really do.”

Omaha Police said the camera caught the thief red-handed, tripping a series of security alerts.

"My phone went off,” Pastor Smith said. It was an alert that an intruder was on site.

The video shows the burglar breaking into the church on July 30th shortly after 2:30 a.m. With a flashlight in hand he set out on a hunt for property to steal.

Pastor Smith said, “This is a place where people come to get their spiritual needs met. So, for it to be targeted and for someone to come in and break in - that's not good."

Smith tells 6 News that the man got in through a basement window, made his way to the worship hall, grabbed the choir's guitar in his right hand, a microphone for service in his left, then fled through the pastor's door.

"He tried to open the door with a crowbar however he was unsuccessful in doing that, so he knocked a hole in the door."

Pastor Smith said the crook also left with his wife's jewelry – an estimated loss of $2,500 in all – property now in the hands of, “someone who has no fear of God," Pastor Smith said.

Omaha Police are still searching for the man in the video.

Crime Stoppers is offering a $1,000 reward for any tips that lead to an arrest. If you have information on the incident, contact Crime Stoppers at 402 444-STOP.