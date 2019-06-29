Security camera and police capture armed, shirtless intruder

Omaha Police arrested a man Friday who had been seen wandering a metro neighborhood with what appeared to be a machete.

Part of the trespassing incident was captured by a surveillance camera.

While the property owner wasn't home his Ring doorbell alerted him that a threat was at his doorstep.

The homeowner said, “A guy ran through my driveway and my backyard and it looked like he had a machete."

Ring doorbell video from the home near 85th and Burt Street caught the shirtless intruder walking across a driveway. He then circled the home and entered the backyard through a gate with what looks like a machete that he was carrying at his side. He ended up walking through the grass in the backyard, ducking behind a tree.

"It said there was motion at the driveway and I didn't see anything there and another notification came up there was motion in the backyard so I switched the view and I saw the guy walking around in the back."

The homeowner, who chose not to appear on-camera for his own safety, watched as the shirtless interloper cut through his driveway, wandered into his backyard and escaped behind his shed.

“It was pretty unnerving. I don't know if he's going to be hiding in my shed when I get home or if he's chasing someone or something. So it was a little frightening."

The homeowner alerted police. Officers arrived minutes later to check his yard for any sign of the stranger.

“It's pretty dangerous and he could potentially harm someone so I immediately called the police."

Police moved quickly to clear the homeowner’s property of any potential threat and they confirmed later in the day that the man had been located and arrested.