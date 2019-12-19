Secret Santa makes traffic stops joyful in Kansas City community

Getting stopped by police was joyful for residents of one Kansas City suburb.

KMBC-TV reports that Police Officer Ryanne Stevens was among the elves dolling out $100 bills on Wednesday in Shawnee, Kan.

After pulling over a van for a minor traffic infraction, she learned that the driver's wife has multiple sclerosis. She explained that a Secret Santa had donated cash and that she thought the man “might be a good recipient of that money."

Another unsuspecting driver hugged Stevens, telling her, “Thank you so much, God bless you.”

This is the fifth year the Secret Santa has donated $10,000 for Shawnee Police to hand out.