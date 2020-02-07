Second week of Joshua Keadle's first degree murder trial wraps up

The second week of Joshua Keadle's first degree murder trial wrapped up in Beatrice Friday afternoon. Keadle is accused of killing Tyler Thomas in December 2010. Friday's testimonies focused heavily on phone records and Tyler Thomas' Facebook page.

A majority of questions in court focused on where Tyler Thomas was in the days and hours before her disappearance

The prosecution used WiFi hot spots to show where she was around the Peru State College campus the night she disappeared.

The defense argued the prosecution hadn't laid out a straightforward timeline of where Tyler was and where Keadle was, or proved how long they were at the river together.

Tyler Thomas' Facebook page was also analyzed. The defense said it shows a girl with a dark side and status updates about drinking too much. The prosecution said everyone has good days and bad days.

“She would post stuff and ask questions and people would respond or sometimes no one would comment," said Edward Sexton, Investigator with Neb. Attorney Generals Office. "It read like a diary of how she was feeling at the time.”

The trial will continue Monday at 9 a.m. where the defense team said they expect the prosecution to rest and then they can begin calling their own witnesses.

The judge also said to the jury that he expects to have this case in their hands ready for deliberation by Wednesday. Then they will decide if Joshua Keadle is guilty. If convicted, he could face life in prison.