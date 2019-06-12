Of 6 episodes in final season, ‘Game of Thrones’ submits only 1 for Emmy nomination

"Game of Thrones" has narrowed its shot of winning an Emmy for its eight-episode final season down to exactly one.

The first round of voting for the 2019 Emmy Awards began Monday with a ballot that revealed the HBO series has only submitted the series finale, “The Iron Throne,” in the Outstanding Writing category. None of the other episodes were submitted.

Despite five other episodes of critical acclaim like “The Bells," which had the second-highest number of viewers in the U.S. behind the finale, and “The Long Night,” which boasted the longest battle sequence in cinema history, the final episode, which drew heavy criticism from the show’s die-hard fan base, is the only one potentially eligible win an Emmy.

Conversely, in the acting department, the show boasts a more confident array of entries:





Kit Harington – Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series



Emilia Clarke – Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series



Alfie Allen – Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series



Pilou Asbaek – Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series



Nikolaj Coster-Waldau – Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series



Peter Dinklage – Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series



Richard Dormer – Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series



Gwendoline Christie – Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series



Lena Headey – Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series



Sophie Turner – Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series



Maisie Williams – Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series



Carice van Houten – Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series



First, however, “The Iron Throne” has to receive the nomination from the Television Academy during the first phase of the voting process, which wraps up June 24.

