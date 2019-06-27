LIVE AT 8PM: Second round of 2020 Democratic hopefuls debate Thursday

Round Two of the first Democratic debates gets underway tonight as hopefuls for the party's 2020 presidential nomination take on the issues and work to stand out in a crowded political field.

Before the candidates take the stage at 8 p.m. Thursday, 6 News will talk with local experts about what they will be listening and watching for during tonight's event. Then at 10 p.m., watch our broadcast for a recap and analysis.

The debates will be moderated by Savannah Guthrie, Lester Holt, Chuck Todd, Rachel Maddow, and José Diaz-Balart moderate. Network pre-debate coverage begins at 7 p.m. Thursday.

Watch the livestream here; or catch it on NBCNews.com, in NBC News and Telemundo apps, and on the NBC News Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube pages.

NBC News, MSNBC, and Telemundo are hosting 2020 presidential candidates in two primary face-offs:

Debating on Wednesday: Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-Hawaii), Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), former Rep. John Delaney (D-Md.), Rep. Tim Ryan (D-Ohio), New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, former Rep. Beto O’Rourke (D-Texas), Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.), Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.), former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julian Castro, and Gov. Jay Inslee (D-Wash).

Debating on Thursday: Sen. Michael Bennet (D-Colo.), South Bend, Ind. Mayor Pete Buttigieg, Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.), Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif), Andrew Yang, Marianne Williamson, Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-Calif.), and former Gov. John Hickenlooper (D-Colo.).

Four Democrats did not get to debate this time around. Another debate is scheduled for next month in Detroit.