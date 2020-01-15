Second of four suspects in Bellevue man's 2018 murder pleads guilty

One of several charged in connection with the 2018 murder of Brent Quigley, 38, pled guilty Wednesday in Sarpy County court.

Initially charged with first-degree murder, Christopher Reagan entered guilty pleas today for second-degree murder, which carries a sentence range of 20 years to life; plus use of a weapon to commit a felony and conspiracy to commit robbery, each of which could add up to 50 years to his sentence.

His sentencing has been set for March 25.

Quigley was found dead June 27, 2018, in his northwest Bellevue home, near 42nd and Olive streets. Authorities said he had been stabbed several times.

One of Reagan's accomplices, Alisia Cooke, also pled guilty to second-degree murder of Quigley, entering her plea deal in April 2019.

Two other suspects were arrested in Missouri in connection with Quigley's murder: Raymond David was charged with first-degree murder, and Krystal Martin was charged as an accessory.

