Search for missing man with dementia

The Omaha Police Department needs help to find a missing man who suffers from dementia.

The missing man is 85-year-old Leo Pezdirtz. He's a while male, 5'10" thin build, 140 lbs with gray hair and hazel eyes.

Leo was last seen at his home along 75th Street on Monday, July 22nd around 2:00 p.m.

His family reported him missing on Tuesday.

The vehicle he may be driving is a 1999 Red Honda CR-V with a Nebraska license plate VRC600.

If you see him or know where he may be, please call 911 immediately.