Search for missing girl at Schramm State Park suspended Sunday, will resume Monday

The search for a missing 8-year-old girl who disappeared Thursday near the Platte River at Schramm State Park has been suspended for Sunday and will resume tomorrow, according to authorities.

The search was suspended this afternoon after volunteers in airboats again scoured the river looking for any sign of Tarie Price.

A cadaver dog did indicate in a location east of Schramm Park around 3 p.m. but a thorough search of the area was not successful, the Sarpy County Sheriff's Office said Sunday.

The water search will continue Monday with the Nebraska Game and Parks personnel and the Oxford Fire Rapid Water Search and Rescue team. No volunteers are being requested for Monday's search.

The sheriff's office is requesting anyone who was at the scene when Tarie disappeared at about 3 p.m. June 12 and may have witnessed the event or has information to call the report hotline at (402) 593-1593 Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 4:45 p.m.