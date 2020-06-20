Search for missing girl at Schramm State Park suspended Saturday, resumes Sunday

The ongoing search for a missing 8-year-old girl at Schramm State Park has been suspended Saturday and will begin again Sunday, according to the Sarpy County Sheriff's Office.

Tarie Price was last seen June 11 at the park near the Platte River. Since her disappearance, law enforcement and local volunteers have been searching for any sign of the child.

On Saturday, the sheriff's office was assisted by the Yutan Fire Department's dive team and citizens with airboats, drones, sonar, and dogs.

The search will resume Sunday at 8 a.m. Only volunteers with specialized equipment like those listed above are being asked for help.

Those who wish to volunteer may do so at Highway 50 and Highway 31 boat ramp at 8 a.m.