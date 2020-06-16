Search for missing 8-year-old continues, girl's mother remains hopeful

Day after day crews have been searching along the Platte River near Schramm Park for missing 8-year-old Tarie Price. She went missing while playing along the river on June 11.

Each day, the little girl’s mother waits.

“I've never experienced nothing like this… my life is just shattered and flashes in front of my eyes I’m lost for words,” said Latressa Price, Tarie’s mother.

Although the hot weather is hard on search teams, officials say the hot weather is actually helping with their search.

“As we speak the river is going down so that helps us in some respects, we’re able to check the banks and keep walking them back and forth as the river drops,” said Sarpy County Sheriff Jeff Davis.

“Tarie is the light of my world and I just want her to come home to mom dad and her five brothers and sisters,” said Latressa Price.

Latressa runs through family photos, one family member is missing, and she wants her little girl to come home, she’s still holding out hope. Hoping her daughter will return to her.

“There’s hope, and miracles happen every day and I know she’s a miracle she was my miracle,” said Latressa.

Officials from Cass County, Council Bluffs, the Sarpy County Sheriff’s Department, Nebraska Game and Parks, the Iowa DOT, and a private citizen all took part in today’s search.

