Search for missing 8-year-old continues Friday morning

The search for 8-year-old Tarie Price, who went missing along the Platte River Thursday evening resumes with a search party this morning at 8 a.m.

The community responded to helping with the search almost immediately when she was reported missing Thursday night.

People used personal boats and other equipment to help locate the missing girl. This morning, authorities are urging those who wish to use dogs, drones, or any other means of search, to first stop at the boat ramp at Schramm Park right off of Highway-50 and Highway-31 to check-in.

“She’s 8 and this river is a place that’s unpredictable. We’re uncertain at this time if she had a life jacket on or not but right now we’re focused on finding her,” said Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Dennis Svoboda.

Authorities are asking anyone who lives along the Platte near Schramm Park to stay aware and to keep their eyes open.

"We are still in rescue mode," said Lt. Svoboda.

She was last seen in a pink bathing suit, possibly holding on to a life jacket, and also responds to the nickname Juicy.