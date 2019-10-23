Search for Jamie Kennedy prompts school lockout

A suspect wanted for domestic violence, assault on an officer, criminal mischief, and a high-speed pursuit was spotted near 57th and Fowler streets.

Police were chasing Jamie Kennedy when he crashed a Brown Sierra.

According to police, they are unsure of his current whereabouts but a two-block perimeter has been set up.

Mountain View Elementary and a private school in the area went on lockout status around the lunch-hour, according to OPD.

Police are currently showing nearby businesses Kennedy's photo.

Authorities say that Kennedy is armed and dangerous. Anyone who sees him or knows his location is advised to call 9-1-1 immediately.