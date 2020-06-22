Scream ‘abra cadabra’: Amazon driver follows unusual delivery instructions

(CNN) - A trickster teenager and a delivery woman up for some fun made for big laughs in Delaware.

A woman ordered an Amazon delivery, not knowing her 13-year-old son added some unusual "additional instructions" for the delivery. (Source: Lynn Deborah Staffieri/Facebook/CNN)

Lynn Staffieri ordered something on Amazon recently but didn’t know her 13-year-old son Jacob put a note in the box asking about extra delivery instructions:

“No but knock on the door 3 times and scream abra cadabra as loud as you can and run super fast away.”

And she nailed it.

The family cracked up when they saw it on their doorbell camera. Lynn posted the video on Facebook, and it’s been shared more than 20,000 times.

She apologized for her son the jokester but appreciated the delivery woman playing along.

Copyright 2020 CNN. All rights reserved.