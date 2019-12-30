Scramble to hide marijuana, gun after shooting

Two arrest affidavits have revealed disturbing events before and after a shooting in Omaha. Three women are expected to be charged for tampering with evidence.

On the night of December 23rd, a 28-year-old man was found shot outside of an apartment building at 75th and Corby. Police described his wound as life-threatening. A week later, he was still hospitalized. Due to privacy his condition is listed as "no release".

The affidavits say an apartment at the building had three working surveillance cameras. The system allegedly recorded the man weighing large amounts of marijuana and packaging it. He was seen leaving the apartment. One camera showed him going down a set of stairs and he was shot after going out of view of the camera.

The affidavits also indicate that after the shooting, three women were seen on the video surveillance doing several things. One was scene running toward the shooting scene and disappearing out of view. Within seconds, she was seen returning with what appeared to be a gun. She was scene with a gun inside the apartment.

The affidavit says police were unable to recover the gun.

The video also shows the three women scrambling to remove the marijuana out of the apartment. One was seen spraying perfume or fragrance in an apparent attempt to hide the odor of the drugs.

Two women were later arrested and charged for tampering with evidence. They are 22-year-old Tamera Wellington and 21-year-old Brianna Carlson. Both are neighbors at the apartment building.

An arrest warrant has been issued for the third woman, 25-year-old Tina Lewis. She is also expected to be charged for tampering with evidence.

