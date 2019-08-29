WATCH: Scott Frost talks about team's improvements at last preseason news conference

In his final preseason news conference, Nebraska Head Coach Scott Frost spoke to the media at about 11 a.m. Thursday.

Frost said no decision has been made yet about running back Maurice Washington, who has been involved with legal issues in the California courts. That decision will be made before kickoff Saturday, Frost said.

Offering support of offensive coordinator Troy Walters, Frost also didn't have any additional information on the indefinite suspension of freshman Andre Hunt and Katerian LeGrone.

"Yeah, I'm not going to comment on it. I know very little," he said. "(We) did what we thought was appropriate, and that's all I can say about it right now."

With classes starting this week, Frost said he wasn't too happy with how practices went on Tuesday and Wednesday, but that Thursday's practice was "really good."

"If I'm just comparing apples to apples with where we were last year, I know we're a long way ahead of where we were," he said. "(The) guys' understanding is better. I think they're physically more ready to go. I think they're fresh. I think they're excited. I think they're more confident. So, I'm pleased with where we are now, but we need to go out and prove it, and then keep improving from there."

Nebraska will face South Alabama in the season opener this Saturday. Kickoff is 11 a.m. in Lincoln. The game will be televised on ESPN.