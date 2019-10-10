Scooter's to acquire Crane Coffee

Locally-owned Scooter’s Coffee announced Thursday it has plans to acquire Omaha-based Crane Coffee.

“Scooter’s Coffee feels very fortunate to be able to possibly acquire Crane Coffee locations maintaining local ownership of this 28-year-old Omaha company,” said Mike Rogers, chief operating officer at Scooter’s Coffee. “As Scooter’s Coffee continues to expand, we look for great opportunities to bring in brands that are the quality of Crane Coffee.”

“The timing is right for Linda and me to sell Crane Coffee, and we want to be sure we sell the brand to the right people,” said Keith Graeve, owner of Crane Coffee. “Scooter’s Coffee is a great match, they’re in the same business and we share common core values and commitment to quality. Once the deal is completed, it will make for an easy transition for our employees.”

Details of the transaction are still being finalized and will not be disclosed. After completion, the Crane Coffee locations will not immediately re-brand to Scooter’s Coffee. That process will transition over the next 90 days.

Scooter’s Coffee was founded in 1998 by Don and Linda Eckles. Their first drive-thru coffeehouse was opened in Bellevue.

Crane Coffee was founded in 1991 and acquired by Keith and Linda Graeve in 2011. There are eight locations in Omaha; six are free-standing and two are located in Methodist Hospital and Children’s Hospital & Medical Center.