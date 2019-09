Omaha Police are investigating a traffic accident involving a scooter that was hit by a car Sunday afternoon.

Authorities said a woman was eastbound on Cass aboard the scooter around 3:30 p.m. when officers said she ran through a stop sign at 49th Street and was hit by a southbound Tesla.

The woman was taken to the hospital with several injuries but she is expected to recover.

The circumstances of the accident remain under investigation.