Scooter trial period ends, City Council considers its future

New numbers are in after a six-month scooter pilot program. The city will soon have to decide if scooters will stay.

The city says they've seen 200,000 scooter rides since the pilot started and that's just one thing they have to consider.

"Think of yourself as a bicycle or even another vehicle in traffic, you wouldn't merge lanes without safely a hand signal," said Jakahi Gregory, Lead Operation Specialist with Lime Scooters.

As the scooter pilot program comes to an end, the city says they'll be evaluating data from scooter companies. This includes a number of trips, injury reports, tickets issued, daily use, and how far riders go. All of these will determine if scooters will stick around.

"It's pretty nice other than the fact they're just littered everywhere like you see them pretty much everywhere.. kinda like an eyesore," said Daniel Gomez.

While Daniel Gomez didn't try the test, he says sometimes riders like his friends don't take safety seriously.

"They were all racing and one cut in front of the other and he wiped out but they were fine but he was scraped up a little bit," added Gomez.

In September Nebraska Medicine told us they were seeing about two injuries per week. But police say in the last 5 months. only three injuries have been reported. We're also told a total of 120 warnings and tickets were issued.

"Everyone should know just to respect the rules, as far as staying off the sidewalks, staying close to the curb, not swiveling in and out of traffic," said Gregory.

With winter moving in both scooter companies say scooters will be off the streets by next week.