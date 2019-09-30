Scientists unlock avocado DNA and what it means for your toast

Listen up guacamole fans.

Scientists map DNA of avocado which could protect it from warner temperatures and drought. (Source: KEZI, CNN)

It looks like researchers have come up with a way to save the avocado from future changes in climate.

Scientists in the United States and Mexico have mapped the DNA sequences of several types of avocados, including the popular Hass variety.

It now means avocados can be custom designed to survive higher temperatures and drought.

The research appears in a recent edition of the journal “Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.”

Don’t look for genetically-modified avocados in supermarkets anytime soon. It takes avocado trees at least three years to mature.

Environmental-advocacy groups often oppose genetic alteration, saying they increase pesticide use and can cause unwanted changes in nutrition.

Copyright 2019 CNN. All rights reserved.