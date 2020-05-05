Schuyler meatpacking plant slows amid COVID-19, residents divided over decision

A meatpacking plant in Schuyler Nebraska has slowed operations for two weeks as workers and union leaders across the country call for safer working environments.

Cargill beef plant said in a statement they are idling operations until the 18th out of an abundance of caution.

Community members we spoke with say its impact will be felt through the community.

“It’s a huge part of our community and has a huge influence on what happens in our town,” said Mark Wimhoff.

Mark Wimhoff is a local teacher and says many of his student’s parents work for the plant.

“With the pack closing down there’s gonna be a lot more people at home they’re gonna wonder how are they going to have money to buy food and things like that,” said Wimhoff.

But he fears how bad the COVID outbreak in Schuyler could have been if these measures weren’t taken.

“If they want and like nothing happened it would just escalate faster,” said Wimhoff.

Of the 370 people tested, 241 have been positive, and 127 have come back negative.

Schuyler teacher Matt Whachel thinks this closure could lead the way for other companies in town.

“I think a lot more to close down because it’s spreading pretty fast now,” said Whachel.

Skyler is divided. Not everybody believes that this is a good idea to temporarily suspend operations. One woman we spoke to says she feels this is unfair impacting the working class and has been blown out of proportion

“I feel right now that this virus is just like any other virus and you have to create an immunity to a virus,” said resident Peggy Strong.

She worries as more industries put in restrictions it will be harder for families to come out of the pandemic financially stable.

Cargill tells us they’re combating this by paying their employees for 36 hours a week and offering temporary wage increases and bonuses for employees who are on the frontlines of the food system.

Cargill also told us in a statement they are officering an additional 80 hours of paid leave for people impacted by the COVID virus.

