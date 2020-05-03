Schramm State Park visitors Sunday adhere to rules after Friday's gatherings

On Friday, we visited Schramm State Park outside of Gretna, where Nebraska State Troopers have made multiple stops to enforce social distancing.

The crowd on Sunday was being really responsible and enjoying today’s lovely weather.

Granted, the crowd today is much smaller then what was seen Friday.

Earlier when we spoke to state troopers they told us social distancing wasn’t the only problem.

The crowd was so large, cars were parking on the shoulder of the road making it dangerous for drivers and park goers.

Today, we’ve seen very few people doing that.

For the most part, people are following park and pandemic rules and taking the opportunity to get some much-needed sun after being stuck inside for so long.

We have reached out to state troopers today to see if they’ve had to visit anymore this weekend and are waiting to hear back. They have told us previously anyone violating rules will be cited.

They ask everyone to follow the rules and enjoy themselves.