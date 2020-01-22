Schools call off classes as snow makes streets sloppy across Omaha-metro

By  | 
Posted:  | 
Updated: Wed 8:10 AM, Jan 22, 2020

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) -- Wet snow in above-freezing temperatures made for sloppy road conditions around the Omaha-metro on Wednesday morning. Many schools around the area called off classes, and Omaha Police were on accident alert early into the morning commute.

A vehicle drives on snow-covered streets near 168th and Poppleton streets in West Omaha on Wednesday, Jan. 22, 20202. (Ashly Richardson / WOWT)

Below are the latest 6 News updates on how the weather is affecting the area.

PHOTOS & VIDEOS: Share your weather pics & vids with us today!

FIRST ALERT APP: Weather & traffic updates for iOS & Android

UPDATES: Real-time tweets | Nebraska 511 | Iowa 511 | Closings & delays | Omaha snowplows | CityCams | Metro bus routes

6:42 a.m. -- Omaha Police are on accident alert.

6:16 a.m. -- Ashly Richardson gives an update on how the morning snow has impacted Omaha streets so far.

5:41 a.m. -- West Omaha streets remain snow-covered:

4:45 a.m. -- Ashly Richardson is out checking on street conditions in West Omaha:

 