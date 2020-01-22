Schools call off classes as snow makes streets sloppy across Omaha-metro

Wet snow in above-freezing temperatures made for sloppy road conditions around the Omaha-metro on Wednesday morning. Many schools around the area called off classes, and Omaha Police were on accident alert early into the morning commute.

A vehicle drives on snow-covered streets near 168th and Poppleton streets in West Omaha on Wednesday, Jan. 22, 20202. (Ashly Richardson / WOWT)

Below are the latest 6 News updates on how the weather is affecting the area.

6:42 a.m. -- Omaha Police are on accident alert.

6:16 a.m. -- Ashly Richardson gives an update on how the morning snow has impacted Omaha streets so far.

5:41 a.m. -- West Omaha streets remain snow-covered:

Travel is difficult on side roads this morning. This is a look at 168th and Poppleton Ave. the roads are snow covered. Snow continuing to fall. @WOWT6News pic.twitter.com/NBJAJI9iqG — Ashly Richardson (@AshlyWOWT) January 22, 2020

4:45 a.m. -- Ashly Richardson is out checking on street conditions in West Omaha: