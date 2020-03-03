School fundraiser cancels auction of a puppy

An upcoming auction for a private Omaha school will be without its star attraction. Social media criticism caused a change of heart.

Noodles runs wild like a mustang and bidding for the golden doodle pup would have benefited Concordia Junior Senior High. Head of Schools Robert Cooksey said , ”Money we raise goes to our scholarship fund to help kids that have a financial need. ”

But putting Noodles up for auction at the annual gala raised concern among dog rescue groups. Kyla Ehrisman of Heartland German Shepherd rescue said, ”You want to know that the bid winner understands the time commitment, it’s a puppy so it’s going to be high energy. You get caught up in the heat of the auction and it’s an impulse buy are you actually prepared for all that?”

But Cooksey said Noodles came from a licensed kennel and would have gone to a well vetted home. Cooksey said,” We would have put her through a process for the person that got her that night anyway. So she would have met them at the vet and have someone who re-homes animals make sure she was a fit for their home.”

Other schools in the metro have conducted puppy auctions but Concordia High is getting a social media hounding from several dog rescue groups. Ehrisman said, “They thought they were doing a good thing raising money for a school through this but living creatures just aren’t auction items.”

Cooksey said the auction of Noodles is canceled and the eight week old puppy has been adopted out after doing a lot of homework.

Cooksey said, ”We matched her up with somebody that loves her and that she loves and that she’s a good fit for.”

Robert Cooksey said that Noodles has been adopted into an approved home with no financial gain to the school. He says in the end it couldn’t have worked out better for the puppy and her new family.

