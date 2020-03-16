School district, community organizations to distribute meals to Omaha families

Closing schools indefinitely creates more uncertainty about more than education. For some, it puts their source of food into question.

A handful of Omaha-metro organizations are joining with Millard Public Schools to address that need this week at three locations in the city:



NorthStar Foundation , located at 4242 N 49th Ave.

, located at 4242 N 49th Ave. Learning Community of South Omaha , located at 2302 M St.

, located at 2302 M St. Millard Central Middle School, located at 12801 L St.

From 4-6 p.m Tuesday through Friday this week, families with school-aged children can drive to one of these locations and request meals for two adults and a meal for every child they bring with them, plus one additional child's meal.

No ID or sign-in will be required.

"We understand the impact this pandemic is having across the community. We are taking steps to start meeting immediate needs,” Dr. Jim Sutfin, Superintendent of the Millard Public Schools, said in the release.

The support of this week’s initiative will be used to inform future distribution plans.

"We want families in North and South Omaha to put health and safety first, but food insecurity is already an issue for at least two-thirds of the families in our programs," said David Patton, CEO of the Learning Community of Douglas and Sarpy Counties. “This distribution plan is an example of how we can combine our community resources to make a difference."

The effort will be coordinated by the Food Service Department of the Millard Public Schools.

"We are so grateful for donors and partners who are making this possible for our families,' says Scott Hazelrigg, President and CEO of NorthStar Foundation. "Not only will this alleviate one of their major concerns, it will also allow us to stay connected and provide ongoing support as they need it."