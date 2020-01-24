School district admits no wrongdoing in fatal bus fire settlement

Riverside Community School District admitted no wrongdoing when reaching a settlement with the parents of Megan Klindt, the 16-year-old who died after the school bus she was riding in caught fire in 2017.

(NTSB photo)

According to a news release from the district on Friday. the settlement reached with Glen and Natalie Klindt, Megan's parents, the district said it hoped the resolution would bring closure.

"The parties recognize that no amount of money can represent this loss," the statement reads. "However, the District’s sincere hope is that resolving this matter will assist the family and community in gaining closure for this devastating event."

Bus driver Donnie Hendricks, 74, also perished in the fire. He and Megan were the only two on the bus when the fire ignited.

The National Transportation Safety Board said in June 2019 that the school district had not ensured that Hendricks was physically fit, noting that his back conditions and pain impaired his ability to properly evacuate the bus once it caught fire.

Local and federal investigators determined the school bus caught fire after it backed out of a farm driveway and into a ditch across the road. It was later determined that grass and vegetation near the back of the bus ignited as the driver attempted to pull out of the ditch.