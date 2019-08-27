School bus overturns in Kansas collision

Authorities say a school bus overturned in a collision in northwest Kansas, sending the driver and 12 students to hospitals.

The Kansas Highway Patrol says a pickup truck crashed into the side of the bus Monday morning when the bus driver failed to yield the right-of-way. The bus then overturned onto the driver's side in a ditch in Cheyenne County.

The children aboard the bus ranged in age from 5 to 13. One of the children, a 7-year-old girl, had a suspected serious injury. The patrol says the other injuries were believed to be minor.