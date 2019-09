A school bus was involved in a crash Friday afternoon in North Omaha.

Paramedics at the scene near 56th Street and Hartman Avenue were assisting someone but initial reports indicate there were no serious injuries.

Hartman Avenue traffic was diverted while authorities processed the scene.

Omaha Public Schools' head of transportation was at the scene talking to paramedics and the bus driver.

