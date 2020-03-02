School bus hit by car at 24th and F Streets

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) -- A car collided with a school bus near 24th and F Streets on Monday morning, leaving both vehicles needing to be towed but no one was injured.
At about 7 a.m., surveillance video from a camera from a nearby business showed a car with four people run a red light at the intersection, hitting the bus on the driver’s side.
The bus ran into a light pole which was then knocked to the ground.
Debris was in the street and needed to be cleaned up, while no one was reported to have suffered injuries.