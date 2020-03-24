School Districts adjust to e-learning while schools remain closed

Part of the new normal during the coronavirus pandemic is students going to school at home.

One of the state's largest school districts is now back from an extended spring break.

It's back to school for 24,000 Millard students today, but they'll be doing it from the comforts of home.

Today, the school district experienced some problems with online learning.

As thousands of Millard parents and their children picked up anything left behind in their school's desks or lockers, it was also time to log-in to learn.

A server box went down meaning, according to Millard’s tech department, "a number of student iPads and laptops" were not connecting.

New hardware is on the way, so district officials believe the problems will be fixed tomorrow.

We caught up with one parent at Abbott Elementary to ask about her experience today.

“They were set up for snow days ahead of time and Millard does an awesome job," said Brianna Bruhmin.

During this new challenge of doing school from home the district is urging patience.

How long will e-learning continue? Millard says it's working closely with health officials for guidance and re-assesses the situation every two weeks.

