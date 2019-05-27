Scarred yard has been improved but 'It looks terrible'

A hazard left by a utility contractor has been made safer. Action was taken just hours after the airing of a Six on Your Side investigation but work remains to be done.

Ten days ago we showed you an unfinished utility project that crossed two property lines and neighbors shared the same concern.

Homeowner Mike Tietgen worried about, "Kids falling into that and really hurting themselves."

What had been left open three months is now filled.

Lucia Tietgen took photos of workers on site the morning after our Six on Your Side report.

Lucia told us, “They said they had top priority to take care of this."

We also showed you how the CenturyLink subcontractor left a pile of dirt and debris on a property that belongs to a church rectory. Less than 12 hours after our Six on Your Side story aired, the same responding crew took away the mess and threw down grass seed.

But Lucia says grass isn't getting greener on her side of the fence.

"It's a start but it's definitely not a fix,” she said. “You know, this is like a band aid. This is not what we had. It looks terrible."

Lucia received a letter that a third party administrator is handling her claim. Its states the CenturyLink subcontractor which is required to have insurance has been notified of damage to her property and the neighbor’s that still needs fixing.

Lucia said, "This isn't a solution. What about our property?"

Lucia now has a line of communication for a claims administrator and the subcontractor. Until her yard is fully repaired she vows that ears will be burning.

Homeowners have been told that crews will return soon and bids are being issued for landscape work.